Barclays Boosts National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $32.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. National Bank Financial set a $32.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on National Vision from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of EYE opened at $26.72 on Monday. National Vision has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -891.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 317.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

