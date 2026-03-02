Bandai Namco (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 88,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 70,895 shares.The stock last traded at C$13.65 and had previously closed at C$13.20.

Bandai Namco Trading Down 2.1%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.87.

About Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc is a Japanese multinational company specializing in the creation and distribution of entertainment products and services. Formed in 2005 through the merger of Bandai Co, Ltd. and Namco Ltd., the company brings together expertise in toy manufacturing, video game development and publishing, amusement facilities, and digital content. Its diverse portfolio spans physical playthings, interactive software, themed attractions and character licensing.

In its Toys & Hobby segment, Bandai Namco produces collectible models, action figures and playsets, including the popular Gundam plastic model kits and Dragon Ball figurines.

