Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a 2.4% increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003527.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE BBD opened at $4.08 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 10.19%.The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian financial institution headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, the bank has grown into one of Brazil’s largest private-sector banks, offering a full range of financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, corporate and institutional clients. It operates across the banking value chain, including deposit-taking, lending, payments, trade finance and treasury services, and it participates actively in Brazil’s retail and corporate credit markets.

The company’s product and service mix extends beyond traditional banking to include insurance, pension plans, asset management, leasing and credit card services, delivered through a combination of branches, automated teller machines and digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.