Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,288,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,616,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,914,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,755,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,788,000 after purchasing an additional 113,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,288,000 after purchasing an additional 297,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,375,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,247,000 after buying an additional 637,519 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain’s largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

