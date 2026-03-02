Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,516,246 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the January 29th total of 5,809,202 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,188,586 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,188,586 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00. Ball has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

