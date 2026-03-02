Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,574.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAB. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,670 price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,670 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Babcock International Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,338 to GBX 1,554 in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,700 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,280 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAB

Babcock International Group Stock Down 0.3%

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group stock traded down GBX 4 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,352. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,709,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,386.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,241.05. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 600.94 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,527. The company has a market capitalization of £6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation. It designs, procures, operates, and manages critical utility and process equipment; offers asset management, defense and maritime training, information and intelligence, equipment and system, and facilities and infrastructure services, as well as naval platforms; and designs, manufactures, and provides through-life support for mechanical and electrical systems and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.