Autoliv, Inc. $ALV Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.43% of Autoliv worth $228,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 1,892.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 18,550.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALV opened at $118.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $130.14.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.34. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 8,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $1,108,378.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,607.90. The trade was a 23.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Swahn sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $180,360.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,467.42. This represents a 21.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $2,713,735 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $143.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

