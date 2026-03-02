Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,506 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and stronger guidance — Autodesk posted fiscal Q4 revenue of ~$1.96B (up ~19% Y/Y) and non‑GAAP EPS of $2.85, both above Street estimates; it also set FY2027 EPS and revenue guidance well ahead of consensus, which supports higher forward earnings expectations. AUTODESK, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2026 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Q4 beat and stronger guidance — Autodesk posted fiscal Q4 revenue of ~$1.96B (up ~19% Y/Y) and non‑GAAP EPS of $2.85, both above Street estimates; it also set FY2027 EPS and revenue guidance well ahead of consensus, which supports higher forward earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Billings, cash flow and demand signs — Management highlighted $2.8B in billings (+33% Y/Y) and strong free cash flow (Q4 FCF ~$972M; FY2027 FCF guide ~$2.7–2.8B), indicating durable demand and improving operating leverage. These metrics underpin revenue visibility and margin durability. Autodesk shares jump as Q4 results beat expectations and FY2027 outlook comes in strong

Billings, cash flow and demand signs — Management highlighted $2.8B in billings (+33% Y/Y) and strong free cash flow (Q4 FCF ~$972M; FY2027 FCF guide ~$2.7–2.8B), indicating durable demand and improving operating leverage. These metrics underpin revenue visibility and margin durability. Positive Sentiment: Analysts praise results and lift ratings/targets — Multiple firms reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings and raised targets after the print (examples: Barclays, Wolfe, JPMorgan increased targets/overweight calls), which supports continued upside from sell‑side momentum. Benzinga coverage of analyst actions

Analysts praise results and lift ratings/targets — Multiple firms reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings and raised targets after the print (examples: Barclays, Wolfe, JPMorgan increased targets/overweight calls), which supports continued upside from sell‑side momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed but still constructive analyst moves — Some shops trimmed price targets (DA Davidson, BTIG, RBC, Wells Fargo) while maintaining Buy/Outperform stances; overall street median targets remain well above the current price, leaving analyst bias positive but range‑wide. MarketScreener analyst target changes

Mixed but still constructive analyst moves — Some shops trimmed price targets (DA Davidson, BTIG, RBC, Wells Fargo) while maintaining Buy/Outperform stances; overall street median targets remain well above the current price, leaving analyst bias positive but range‑wide. Neutral Sentiment: Investor events coming — Autodesk will present at investor conferences (Morgan Stanley TMT, etc.) next week; additional management commentary could further move sentiment but is not yet priced in. Autodesk to present at upcoming investor conferences

Investor events coming — Autodesk will present at investor conferences (Morgan Stanley TMT, etc.) next week; additional management commentary could further move sentiment but is not yet priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data noisy/insignificant — Recent short‑interest reports show odd/zero values and effectively no short‑ratio signal; this item is not a clear driver of today’s move.

Short‑interest data noisy/insignificant — Recent short‑interest reports show odd/zero values and effectively no short‑ratio signal; this item is not a clear driver of today’s move. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Public filings and data show several insiders have sold shares over the past six months (no insider buys reported in that window), which can be seen as a mild negative signal for some investors. QuiverQuant insider activity summary

ADSK stock opened at $245.87 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.01 and a one year high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.03 and a 200-day moving average of $289.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.64.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

