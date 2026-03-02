Aurora Mobile Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Update

Aurora Mobile Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,578 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the January 29th total of 5,505 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,045 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,045 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Mobile in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Aurora Mobile stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $45.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 0.60. Aurora Mobile has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Aurora Mobile declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a China‐based technology company specializing in mobile messaging and big data analytics. The company provides a one‐stop platform for developers and enterprises to integrate push notification services, in‐app messaging, and real‐time event tracking through a lightweight software development kit (SDK). Aurora Mobile’s platform is designed to help app publishers and brands enhance user engagement, retention and monetization by delivering timely and personalized content across mobile and web channels.

The company’s core offerings include smart push notifications, targeted messaging, user behavior analytics and data‐driven marketing tools.

