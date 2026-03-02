Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $12,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Atlassian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its position in Atlassian by 3.4% in the third quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 6.6% during the third quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.32.

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $1,240,120.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 99,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,121,564.55. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $1,240,120.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 107,310 shares in the company, valued at $17,361,684.90. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 420,451 shares of company stock valued at $60,453,896 in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEAM stock opened at $75.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.35, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.94. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $287.26.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

