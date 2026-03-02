Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.33, but opened at $24.04. Astrana Health shares last traded at $26.3050, with a volume of 223,213 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $950.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASTH. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Astrana Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Astrana Health from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Astrana Health by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 355,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 111,980 shares during the last quarter. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in Astrana Health during the fourth quarter worth $744,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Astrana Health by 418.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after buying an additional 596,293 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,829,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

