Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.39, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $950.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.26%.

Astrana Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $20.33 on Monday. Astrana Health has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Astrana Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Astrana Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the 1st quarter worth $933,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 4,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 5.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Astrana Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Astrana Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Featured Stories

