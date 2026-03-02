Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Kepler Capital Markets downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $72.77, but opened at $66.91. Arkema shares last traded at $67.83, with a volume of 1,017 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arkema presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 77.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Colombes, France. Established in 2004 as a spin-off from Total’s chemicals division, the company offers a broad portfolio of high-performance materials designed to improve durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and environmental performance across diverse industries.

Arkema’s operations are organized into four core segments. Adhesive Solutions delivers bonding, sealing, and coating technologies for markets such as packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.

