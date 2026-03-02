Argan, Inc. $AGX Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Argan were worth $23,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Argan by 14,436.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,624,000 after buying an additional 327,127 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Argan by 696.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 296,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 259,720 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Argan by 1,142.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,597,000 after purchasing an additional 173,477 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Argan by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 253,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,862,000 after acquiring an additional 159,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Argan by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after acquiring an additional 145,516 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argan Stock Performance

NYSE AGX opened at $450.76 on Monday. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.02 and a 1 year high of $459.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.35. Argan had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.11%.The business had revenue of $251.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Argan news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $1,803,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,509.76. The trade was a 37.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 6,595 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.71, for a total value of $2,068,917.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,682.37. This represents a 45.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 55,915 shares of company stock valued at $20,182,794 over the last 90 days. 6.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Argan in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $397.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Glj Research upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $369.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. CJS Securities upgraded Argan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.20.

Argan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc (NYSE: AGX) is a holding company that provides professional technical and management services to the power generation and renewable energy industries. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company delivers engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM), commissioning and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for a broad range of energy facilities. Argan focuses on projects for utility, industrial and municipally owned clients, helping to bring efficient thermal and renewable energy plants into operation and maintain optimal performance over the asset life cycle.

The company’s principal subsidiaries include Gemma Power Systems, which specializes in turnkey construction of combined-cycle, simple-cycle, cogeneration and renewable energy plants; Atlantic Projects Company, which provides electrical balance-of-plant, control systems, instrumentation and commissioning services; and Infrastructure Solutions, which offers industrial maintenance, outage support and modification services.

Further Reading

