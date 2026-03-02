Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Ares Management from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research set a $210.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

Ares Management stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.77. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $108.67 and a 12-month high of $195.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 19.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, Director Judy D. Olian bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.43 per share, with a total value of $59,726.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,801.62. This represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashish Bhutani bought 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 34,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,729.31. This represents a 41.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

