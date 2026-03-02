Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $4.30 price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Arini Captial Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $46,109,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3,867.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,546,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after buying an additional 3,456,833 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 603.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,357,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after buying an additional 2,022,889 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 242.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,834,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 1,299,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $3,890,000. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 0.20%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE: AMBP) is a global supplier of metal packaging solutions, specializing in the production of steel and aluminum beverage cans, food cans and ends. As a segment of the Ardagh Group, the company supports a broad range of food and beverage customers, including soft drink and craft beer producers, as well as food manufacturers requiring durable, recyclable packaging. Its product portfolio encompasses two‐piece and three‐piece cans, a variety of can ends and closures, and value‐added services such as custom lithography and decorating.

The company operates a network of manufacturing plants across North America and Europe, serving both regional and multinational clients.

