Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,729 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the January 29th total of 17,346 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,059 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,059 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3406 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products. The company offers property and casualty insurance for commercial and personal lines, including solutions for professional liability, marine, and energy risks. In addition, Arch Capital is active in the mortgage insurance sector, providing primary mortgage guaranty and portfolio reinsurance for residential and commercial mortgages. It also participates in specialty programs, such as political violence, aviation, and cyber coverage.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda, Arch Capital Group has established a presence across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

