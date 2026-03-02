Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE is Waterfall Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Waterfall Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 82.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 730,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Apple Hospitality REIT accounts for 1.0% of Waterfall Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Waterfall Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 979,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 285.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,350,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,214 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $1,794,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $5,129,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 34.8% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 92,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of APLE opened at $12.26 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $14.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $326.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.60 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 129.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on APLE. Barclays assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $59,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 710,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,197.04. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality, upscale, select-service hotels. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of properties operated under premium franchise agreements with leading lodging brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Apple Hospitality REIT is self-managed and internally advised, overseeing property management, revenue optimization and asset-level operations through its in-house team of hospitality professionals.

The company’s holdings encompass over 200 hotels featuring more than 30,000 guest rooms across a diverse array of markets in the United States.

