Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $158.00 to $131.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Apollo Global Management traded as low as $101.56 and last traded at $105.4720, with a volume of 777033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.60.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price target on Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.47.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.7%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 44.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average is $134.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 36.96%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.