Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $158.00 to $131.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Apollo Global Management traded as low as $101.56 and last traded at $105.4720, with a volume of 777033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.60.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price target on Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.47.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average is $134.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.
Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 36.96%.
Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.
Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.
