Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

APGE stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.39. Apogee Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on APGE shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $133.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Apogee Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,232,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,486,354.87. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $1,455,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 212,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,790.32. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,885,100 shares of company stock worth $143,557,153. Insiders own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APGE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 189,522.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,732,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,514,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively target the nuclear receptor RORγt, a master regulator of T cell-driven inflammatory pathways. By modulating RORγt activity, Apogee aims to offer an oral treatment option for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory skin disorders.

The company’s lead candidate, APG-157, is an oral RORγt inverse agonist currently undergoing early-stage clinical evaluation for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

