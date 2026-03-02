Analysts Set Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Target Price at $56.50

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMPR. Citizens Jmp downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut Kemper to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Kemper from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Kemper by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 1,098.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 73.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $32.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. Kemper has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.45%.

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers’ compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

