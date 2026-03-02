Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

AMRZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $70.00 price objective on Amrize in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amrize from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amrize presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

Amrize Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE AMRZ opened at $64.94 on Friday. Amrize has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion and a PE ratio of 26.40.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amrize’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Amrize news, CFO Ian A. Johnston purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $76,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,332.48. This represents a 6.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize during the third quarter worth $32,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amrize in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amrize in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

