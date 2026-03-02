AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Purchases $128,350.00 in Stock

AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Dahl acquired 5,000 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 465,198 shares in the company, valued at $11,941,632.66. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMREP Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $24.72 on Monday. AMREP Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $131.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. AMREP had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 22.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMREP by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 103,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 75,661 shares in the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMREP by 17.6% in the second quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC raised its stake in AMREP by 129.0% in the second quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 114,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 64,524 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AMREP by 781.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AMREP in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) is a Denver-area based company specializing in land development and natural resource management. Since its founding in 1961, AMREP has built a diversified platform that spans real estate operations and resource extraction, serving both individual and institutional clients in the western United States.

Through its real estate segment, AMREP Southwest Inc acquires, develops and markets residential lots in planned communities across New Mexico and Colorado. Notable projects include the Tanoan Country Club and adjacent residential neighborhoods near Albuquerque, where the company employs a direct-to-consumer marketing model to reach out-of-state and local buyers.

