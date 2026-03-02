Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.6250.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMPX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AMPX

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

In related news, Director Kang Sun sold 61,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $622,310.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,342,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,638,784. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $257,718.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 723,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,032.80. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 2,392,269 shares of company stock worth $26,384,359 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 86.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 678,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 128.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 137,640 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 6.7%

AMPX stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 3.04.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.