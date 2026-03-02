Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 283,423 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the January 29th total of 479,401 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,162 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 334,162 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Amplify High Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%
YYY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.67. 159,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,122. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.76. Amplify High Income ETF has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.93.
Amplify High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%.
Amplify High Income ETF Company Profile
The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.
