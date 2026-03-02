Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Purchased by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $3,831,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 59.9% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

APH opened at $145.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.87 and a 200-day moving average of $133.15. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The company has a market capitalization of $179.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

