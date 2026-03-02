AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Short Interest Up 62.0% in February

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 372,998 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the January 29th total of 230,287 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,282 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 168,282 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on AMERISAFE in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMERISAFE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Key AMERISAFE News

Here are the key news stories impacting AMERISAFE this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised its quarterly dividend ~5.1% (annualized yield ~4.9%), which supports income-focused investors and signals capital-return confidence. AMERISAFE Increases Dividend by 5.1%

Company raised its quarterly dividend ~5.1% (annualized yield ~4.9%), which supports income-focused investors and signals capital-return confidence. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and written premiums showed year-over-year growth in Q4 and management highlighted solid ROE on the earnings call — positives for longer-term underwriting trends. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Revenue and written premiums showed year-over-year growth in Q4 and management highlighted solid ROE on the earnings call — positives for longer-term underwriting trends. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call and multiple transcripts are available; they provide detail but contain mixed signals (premium growth vs. expense pressure). Useful for investors doing deeper due diligence. Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call and multiple transcripts are available; they provide detail but contain mixed signals (premium growth vs. expense pressure). Useful for investors doing deeper due diligence. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus ($0.51 vs. ~$0.57); expenses rose, compressing margins despite higher premiums and investment income — the primary near-term driver of the share decline. AMSF Misses on Q4 Earnings Despite Rising Premiums, Hikes Dividend

Q4 EPS missed consensus ($0.51 vs. ~$0.57); expenses rose, compressing margins despite higher premiums and investment income — the primary near-term driver of the share decline. Negative Sentiment: Truist cut its price target from $45 to $36 and set a “hold” rating; an analyst downgrade/target cut increases selling pressure and may anchor near-term sentiment. Truist Lowers Price Target

Truist cut its price target from $45 to $36 and set a “hold” rating; an analyst downgrade/target cut increases selling pressure and may anchor near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose materially in February (reports show ~372,998 shares at one point, ~2% of float) and there have been recent insider sales; both can amplify downward moves and volatility. Quiver Quant Coverage (contains short/insider data)

Short interest rose materially in February (reports show ~372,998 shares at one point, ~2% of float) and there have been recent insider sales; both can amplify downward moves and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Technically the stock is trading below its 50- and 200-day moving averages, which typically weighs on sentiment and can trigger additional selling from trend-following funds.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $32.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $615.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $81.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.05 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerisafe, Inc (NASDAQ: AMSF) is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance products and services in the United States. The company focuses on underwriting and managing workers’ compensation policies for small to mid-sized public and private businesses, particularly in higher-hazard industries such as retail, manufacturing, distribution and wholesale. Through its network of independent agents, Amerisafe delivers tailored coverage solutions that combine robust risk management support with loss prevention programs designed to enhance workplace safety.

In addition to core insurance offerings, Amerisafe provides extensive risk control resources, including safety training, on-site consultations and claims management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.