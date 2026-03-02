American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) CFO Brian Hertzman Sells 1,663 Shares

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Hertzman sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $222,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,160.10. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AFG stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.65. The company had a trading volume of 479,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.51. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $150.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.69.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Financial Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut American Financial Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 167,834 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 199,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 4,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

