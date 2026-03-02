Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.3750, with a volume of 124561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Alto Neuroscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Alto Neuroscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alto Neuroscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The stock has a market cap of $643.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 15.42, a quick ratio of 15.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 4th quarter worth about $32,453,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 1,048.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,784,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,027 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,000 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the fourth quarter worth about $18,433,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the period.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto’s proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

