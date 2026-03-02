Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 287,071 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 29th total of 215,761 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,057 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 243,057 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Allarity Therapeutics stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $15.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.20. Allarity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLR. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Allarity Therapeutics from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allarity Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allarity Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics A/S (NASDAQ:ALLR) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on advancing precision medicine in oncology and other severe diseases. The company leverages predictive biomarkers and proprietary companion diagnostic tools to identify patient populations most likely to respond to its therapeutic candidates. By integrating molecular profiling early in development, Allarity aims to improve clinical trial success rates and accelerate the path to regulatory approval.

The company’s lead pipeline includes novel small‐molecule inhibitors engineered to target key pathways in solid tumors, with two primary assets currently in mid‐stage clinical trials.

