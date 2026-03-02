Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.5714.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ALKT stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $16.62. 593,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,509. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 8,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $166,360.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 221,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,415.34. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alkami Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.

Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami’s platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.

