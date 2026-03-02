Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday, February 12th.
Alimentation Couche-Tard is a Canadian multinational operator of convenience stores and fuel service stations. Headquartered in Laval, Quebec, the company manages a broad network of outlets offering convenience products, fresh food offerings and fuel under a variety of brand names. Its retail sites typically feature grab-and-go snacks, beverages, tobacco products and basic grocery items, alongside ancillary services such as car washes and loyalty programs.
Founded in 1980, Couche-Tard began as a single convenience store in Laval and has grown rapidly through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions.
