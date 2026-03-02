Alcoa Corporation (ASX:AAI) Announces Final Dividend of $0.10

Alcoa Corporation (ASX:AAI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 8th.
Alcoa Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 2.43.
