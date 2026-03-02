Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,023,291 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 658,399 shares.The stock last traded at $52.8250 and had previously closed at $54.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on EADSY. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Airbus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average is $57.82.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Airbus had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $30.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE is a multinational aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for civil and military customers worldwide. The company’s activities span commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems, and a growing portfolio of services that include maintenance, training, digital solutions and aftermarket support. Airbus is organized into major business divisions that reflect these activities and operates an extensive industrial and supplier footprint across multiple countries.

In the commercial aircraft segment Airbus is best known for its A320 family of single-aisle jets and larger widebody models such as the A330 and A350 series, as well as the A380 superjumbo.

