Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 86.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Airbnb by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 4,255.6% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB opened at $135.11 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $144.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.26.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 20.51%.Airbnb’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying: Several big funds (Vanguard, Harris Associates, AQR, Clearbridge) have recently increased stakes in ABNB, signaling confidence from long-term investors. MarketBeat ABNB Report

Large institutional buying: Several big funds (Vanguard, Harris Associates, AQR, Clearbridge) have recently increased stakes in ABNB, signaling confidence from long-term investors. Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth and top-line beat: Airbnb’s latest quarter showed revenue up ~12.9% year-over-year and beat consensus, suggesting continued demand resilience in travel. MarketBeat Earnings Coverage

Revenue growth and top-line beat: Airbnb’s latest quarter showed revenue up ~12.9% year-over-year and beat consensus, suggesting continued demand resilience in travel. Positive Sentiment: Sector outperformance / strong growth profile: Coverage notes ABNB has outperformed many consumer-discretionary peers and ranks highly on growth metrics, supporting medium-term upside potential. Barchart: Performance vs Peers

Sector outperformance / strong growth profile: Coverage notes ABNB has outperformed many consumer-discretionary peers and ranks highly on growth metrics, supporting medium-term upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: New third‑party co‑listing service (10XBNB): A press release touts platforms that let entrepreneurs earn Airbnb income without owning property; likely limited direct impact on Airbnb’s financials near-term. GlobeNewswire: 10XBNB Release

New third‑party co‑listing service (10XBNB): A press release touts platforms that let entrepreneurs earn Airbnb income without owning property; likely limited direct impact on Airbnb’s financials near-term. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears noisy/invalid this cycle (reported as zero with NaN changes), so do not read meaningful directional pressure from those feeds today.

Short-interest data appears noisy/invalid this cycle (reported as zero with NaN changes), so do not read meaningful directional pressure from those feeds today. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst picture: Several firms have adjusted price targets (some higher) but consensus remains around a “Hold” with an average target near $148 — implies limited uniform conviction among analysts. MarketBeat Analyst Summary

Mixed analyst picture: Several firms have adjusted price targets (some higher) but consensus remains around a “Hold” with an average target near $148 — implies limited uniform conviction among analysts. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by co‑founder/director Joseph Gebbia: He sold 58,000 shares (multiple recent sales), which can dent sentiment even if pre-scheduled or for diversification. InsiderTrades: Gebbia Sale

Insider selling by co‑founder/director Joseph Gebbia: He sold 58,000 shares (multiple recent sales), which can dent sentiment even if pre-scheduled or for diversification. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss: Airbnb reported EPS below consensus ($0.56 vs. $0.66), which often drives short‑term weakness despite the revenue beat. MarketBeat Earnings Coverage

EPS miss: Airbnb reported EPS below consensus ($0.56 vs. $0.66), which often drives short‑term weakness despite the revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: High-profile fund rebalancing: Coverage notes Cathie Wood trimmed exposure even as Airbnb posts strong revenue — such moves from prominent managers can amplify selling pressure. Benzinga: Cathie Wood Trim

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 141,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $17,204,043.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,979.20. This trade represents a 92.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 51,230 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total value of $6,719,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,014,210.64. This trade represents a 52.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 795,226 shares of company stock valued at $100,778,211. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Airbnb from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.69.

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

