ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ADTN Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,410,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,705 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $22,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 249,954 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 52.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 34,305 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ADTRAN from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of ADTN opened at $10.20 on Monday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $822.73 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.37.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 4.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN, Inc is a global provider of networking and communications equipment, specializing in broadband access solutions for service providers, enterprises and government organizations. Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, the company develops and delivers hardware and software platforms that enable high-speed Internet access over fiber, copper and wireless networks. Its core offerings include fiber access and aggregation equipment, Ethernet switches, customer premises equipment (CPE) and network management systems designed to support both legacy and next-generation broadband deployments.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of optical line terminals (OLTs), optical network terminals (ONTs), multiservice access gateways and virtualized access solutions.

