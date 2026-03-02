Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABOS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

Shares of ABOS opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

In related news, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 37,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $75,132.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 619,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,764.18. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,818 shares of company stock worth $285,057. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral small molecule therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug discovery platform that integrates chemoproteomics, high-throughput screening and computational chemistry, the company seeks to identify and optimize compounds that selectively modulate pathological protein aggregation. Its approach is designed to address the underlying biology of conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and related proteinopathies.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple lead candidates at various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

