AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stock Holdings Trimmed by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,675,119 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $231.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $409.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.34 and a 200-day moving average of $223.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.22%.

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price target on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

