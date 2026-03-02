AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.8% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $47,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 3.1%

ABBV stock opened at $231.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $409.66 billion, a PE ratio of 98.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.26. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

