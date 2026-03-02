AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.8% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $47,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie Trading Up 3.1%
ABBV stock opened at $231.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $409.66 billion, a PE ratio of 98.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.26. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $260 price target, arguing AbbVie’s growth is durable and the shares have been punished by short‑term competitive concerns — a bullish analyst catalyst that likely supported buying interest. RBC Launches AbbVie Coverage
- Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Justice Department publicly backed AbbVie’s challenge to Colorado’s 340B guidance, giving the company federal support in a case that could affect how discounts are applied and future margin outcomes in that program. DOJ backs AbbVie in 340B fight
- Positive Sentiment: Federal agencies also supported AbbVie’s position in Colorado in separate coverage, reinforcing regulatory/legal momentum in the company’s favor that could protect 340B economics if courts rule similarly. Feds back AbbVie in Colorado 340B fight
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie received FDA approval for a first‑in‑class, all‑oral fixed‑duration regimen for untreated CLL and announced a $380M U.S. manufacturing buildout to support neuroscience and obesity programs — both add to medium‑term revenue and capacity upside. AbbVie’s CLL Breakthrough And US$380m Build Out
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie reported fresh real‑world/post‑marketing data updates for upadacitinib (Rinvoq) in teens with eczema — data investors should watch for uptake and label/market expansion implications for a key growth franchise. Upadacitinib Study in Teens
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlights AbbVie as a top long‑term value stock based on style scores — a framing piece that supports a buy thesis but doesn’t present new company‑specific catalysts. Why AbbVie is a Top Value Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend and longer‑term outlook pieces (Seeking Alpha / Motley Fool) reiterate AbbVie’s income profile and buy‑and‑hold case, helpful context for income investors but unlikely to trigger near‑term moves alone. Health Care Q4 Dividend Roundup
- Negative Sentiment: A Tennessee court rejected AbbVie’s challenge to that state’s contract‑pharmacy law, a loss that keeps legal/regulatory uncertainty around 340B implementation and potential margin headwinds in some states. AbbVie Loses Challenge in Tennessee
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
