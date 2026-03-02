Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 99.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,328 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,012,606 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 109.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 29,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 858,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,780 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $168,199,000 after purchasing an additional 70,122 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $116.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.27 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.23.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.74%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.73 per share, with a total value of $1,087,300.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,738,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,711,572.41. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.05.

Get Our Latest Report on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.