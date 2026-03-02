AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LODI) Short Interest Update

AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LODI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,076 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the January 29th total of 10,489 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LODI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter.

Get AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF alerts:

AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LODI opened at $25.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32. AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF (LODI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of income producing, USD-denominated fixed income securities. The fund may hold debt of any maturity but estimates to have an average portfolio duration of three years or less. LODI was launched on Dec 3, 2024 and is issued by Advisors Asset Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.