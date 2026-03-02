A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on A10 Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A10 Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $19.25 on Friday. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.22.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 14.50%.A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $685,013.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 713,597 shares in the company, valued at $14,664,418.35. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in A10 Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 109,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc (NYSE: ATEN), headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company’s offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company’s core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

