4,588 Shares in Hubbell Inc $HUBB Bought by Regents Gate Capital LLP

Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 278.1% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 185.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,601 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $1,362,221.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,508.16. This trade represents a 50.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $1,123,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,161.40. This represents a 44.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 34,689 shares of company stock worth $17,407,395 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB opened at $511.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.28. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $299.42 and a one year high of $533.80.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 15.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.07%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.