22nd Century Group, Inc (NASDAQ:XXII) Short Interest Up 73.5% in February

22nd Century Group, Inc (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 50,192 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the January 29th total of 28,931 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,168 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company's shares are short sold.

22nd Century Group Stock Down 7.5%

22nd Century Group stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $841.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on XXII. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of 22nd Century Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its position in 22nd Century Group, Inc (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,174 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned 1.41% of 22nd Century Group worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, founded in 1998 and headquartered in New York, is a plant biotechnology company that applies proprietary breeding and gene modulation technologies to tobacco, hemp and related plant species. The company’s core mission is to develop and commercialize plant-based solutions that address public health, consumer wellness and agronomic needs. Its flagship reduced nicotine tobacco platform is engineered to deliver significantly lower levels of nicotine than conventional tobacco products while retaining the sensory characteristics sought by adult smokers.

Through its branded reduced nicotine tobacco products, marketed under the NEXT Generation™ portfolio, and its GenCanna® subsidiary focused on hemp cultivation and cannabinoid extraction, 22nd Century serves both commercial markets and contract research clients.

