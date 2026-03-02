188,083 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Purchased by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 188,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 305,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,332,054.22. This trade represents a 24.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,073,290. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,049 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,542. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.47.

Scale + AI tailwinds: MarketBeat highlights utilities — and NEE in particular — as beneficiaries of rising data‑center and AI power demand, noting analyst upgrades and strong YTD performance that support a longer‑term growth narrative. This reinforces the bull case that NextEra's mix of regulated utility assets and renewables could see higher utilization and pricing over time. Utilities: The Unexpected AI Infrastructure Trade

Valuation re‑assessment: A Yahoo Finance piece reviews NextEra's strong one‑year shareholder returns and questions current valuation levels — useful context for investors deciding whether recent gains already reflect future growth. Assessing NextEra Energy (NEE) Valuation

Unusually large call activity: Traders bought ~217,413 call options (a ~941% jump vs. typical daily call volume). This could signal speculative bullish positioning or structured hedging ahead of corporate events — outcome is ambiguous for longer‑term holders.

Unusually large call activity: Traders bought ~217,413 call options (a ~941% jump vs. typical daily call volume). This could signal speculative bullish positioning or structured hedging ahead of corporate events — outcome is ambiguous for longer‑term holders. Negative Sentiment: $2.0B equity units offering — dilution and near‑term pressure: NextEra priced a public offering of $2.0 billion of equity units (underwriters have an option for an additional $300M) to fund energy projects; the deal is expected to close March 3. The announcement prompted a selloff this week (shares fell notably on the news). Investors should weigh the growth use of proceeds against near‑term share dilution and increased float. NextEra to sell $2 billion of equity units NEE Stock Drops on $2B Equity Offering

Shares of NEE stock opened at $93.68 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $95.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $195.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

