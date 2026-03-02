15,623 Shares in Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 70.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 61.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

TWST stock opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 2.23. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 19.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 130,031 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,550. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $249,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 138,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,919,349.33. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 36,609 shares of company stock worth $1,665,151 in the last 90 days. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist’s offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

