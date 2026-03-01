Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 54.0% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 295,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 438,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,228,000 after buying an additional 40,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,119,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,751,000 after buying an additional 183,686 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $131.06 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $177.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.91.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

