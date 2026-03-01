Yvonne Wassenaar Sells 1,815 Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $240,378.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,300.56. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arista Networks stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.33. The company has a market cap of $167.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.42. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $1,228,177,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,721,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,828 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,939,000 after buying an additional 4,332,659 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3,182.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,741,000 after buying an additional 3,890,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,302,000 after buying an additional 2,934,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

