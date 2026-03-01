Yum China $YUMC Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. trimmed its position in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,061 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,150,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,326,000 after buying an additional 5,164,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth $201,814,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth $159,431,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 14.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,169,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $48,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.50 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.64 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jerry Ding sold 3,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $165,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,453.10. The trade was a 76.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $5,738,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 433,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,825.08. This trade represents a 19.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 135,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,479,590 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $54.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Yum China had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

Yum China declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company’s core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China’s restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.