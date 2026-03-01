Yuanbao Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yuanbao Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 74,457 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the January 29th total of 49,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,862 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 52,862 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on YB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yuanbao in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Yuanbao in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.80 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Yuanbao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yuanbao
Yuanbao Trading Up 1.2%
YB opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.86 million and a P/E ratio of 6.81. Yuanbao has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57.
Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $162.64 million for the quarter.
Yuanbao Company Profile
Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine. Through this engine, we successfully distribute suitable and high-quality insurance products to over ten million insurance consumers. According to Frost & Sullivan, we were the largest independent insurance distributor in China’s personal life and accident & health (A&H) insurance market in terms of first year premiums in 2023.
